Wall Street Traders Brace for Fed’s Hawkish Hold: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders refrained from making big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve decision, with officials poised to signal their rate-cut plan remains on hold.

Equities fluctuated, following their biggest selloff since January. Bonds stabilized somewhat after the US Treasury kept its quarterly debt sales steady and said it will start buybacks this month. The latest private payrolls reading pointed to a still solid labor market.

Fed officials are poised to keep rates steady for a sixth consecutive meeting and signal no plans for cuts in the near future after higher-than-expected inflation. The rate decision, and possibly an announcement on the pace of its balance-sheet reduction program, will be released at 2 p.m. in Washington. Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference 30 minutes later.

The S&P 500 hovered near 5,030. Treasury 10-year yields fell four basis points to 4.64%. The dollar was little changed.

What Will Powell Say?

Win Thin and Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman:

Powell will have to maintain a much more hawkish tone. The Fed will have to acknowledge the recent deterioration in the inflation outlook.

While the bar for a hawkish surprise is high, dropping the guidance for easing “at some point this year” is possible and would certainly roil markets.

Thierry Wizman at Macquarie:

The data-dependent approach locks the Fed into a hawkish tone. If Jay Powell aims his caution only at the medium term, the impact may be muted, though, as the swap market has already absorbed a hawkish multi-month delay to rate cuts.

But bonds (and stocks) may react more adversely if Powell invokes longer-term structural impediments to disinflation, as those would imply a higher long-run policy rate. The impact could be partly offset if there’s a reduction in the pace of quantitative tightening today, and if it’s a large one.

Chris Low at FHN Financial:

A further discussion of quantitative policy is likely to result in an announcement of a slowdown in the roll-off pace, with a reminder that the goal of slowing the pace at which the Fed shrinks its balance sheet is to promote more functional markets and thus allow the Fed to shrink its balance sheet further than if it continued at the current pace.

Guidance about future rate policy will come from the press conference, not the statement. Powell should make the case for more patience before rate cuts. When asked, he should downplay the likelihood of rate hikes, while not entirely dismissing the possibility.

Ian Lyngen and Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets:

The Fed has been transparent in its communication regarding not cutting rates for the foreseeable future and requiring further evidence before Committee members are convinced on the inflation front.

Changes to the statement are likely to be limited, leaving the responsibility for communicating the policy nuance with Powell at this afternoon’s press conference. As is so often the case, the more relevant risk from Powell’s press conference is that in attempting to reiterate the Fed’s broader policy approach and responsibilities (i.e. a steady hand in pursuit of the dual mandate), investors fixate on a handful of comments or responses to the media’s questions.

The options market is more concerned about a potentially big move in the S&P 500 off of the Fed’s rate decision Wednesday than it’s been at any point in almost a year.

The index is implied to move 0.95% when the Fed gives its view on rates, according to an options strategy known as an at-the-money straddle, where traders buy an equal number of calls and puts with the same strike price and expiration. The last time traders priced in a Fed-day move this wide was in May 2023, data compiled by Citigroup Inc. show.

Wall Street lore says traders should dump stocks in May to avoid the summer doldrums. But that strategy appears to have been a bust in recent memory.

The old Wall Street adage “sell in May and go away” refers to a six-month stretch from May to October that historically has been the worst time to own stocks — but that hasn’t been the case lately. In fact, the S&P 500 has delivered gains in eight of the past 10 years during this time frame, with an average return of 4%, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

That said, this span still hasn’t beaten the best six months of the year on average for US equities in the past 70 years: November to April.

As the Fed signals it plans to delay interest rate cuts, investors are counting on a revival in corporate buybacks to help sustain this year’s stock market rally.

Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expect total share repurchases by American firms to surge 13% to $934 billion in 2024 before crossing $1 trillion next year, backed by robust economic growth. That would mark a rebound from the 13% decline in 2023, when concerns about a potential recession led finance chiefs to preserve cash.

Corporate Highlights:

Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud unit posted the strongest sales growth in a year, a sign that the retailer’s most-profitable unit is recovering from a slump as businesses resume spending on technology projects, including artificial-intelligence services.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., the second-biggest maker of computer processors, gave a lukewarm revenue forecast for the current period, weighed down by lackluster demand for chips used in video-game hardware.

Super Micro Computer Inc. reported quarterly sales that tripled from the same period last year but fell slightly short of estimates, disappointing investors who had sky-high expectations that the server maker’s business would benefit from AI-related demand.

Estée Lauder Cos. lowered its revenue outlook for the remainder of the year citing continued challenges in China.

Mastercard Inc. cut its forecast for revenue growth for the year and spending on the payments giant’s network missed estimates.

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s charge-offs and provisions for potential loan losses declined in the first quarter from the previous three months, which could help allay commercial-property concerns that have hounded the lender since it last reported results.

Pinterest Inc. reported first-quarter sales and user growth that surpassed Wall Street’s expectations, bolstered by a push into shopping and a focus on Gen-Z users.

Starbucks Corp. sales fell for the first time since 2020 as half-off deals and new lavender lattes weren’t enough to entice increasingly budget-conscious consumers.

Sales at restaurant chain owner Yum! Brands Inc. fell for the first time since the depths of the pandemic in 2020, providing more evidence that one of the most resilient parts of the consumer economy is weakening.

Pfizer Inc. raised full-year earnings guidance after completing its deal with the US government to take doses of its Covid pill back.

CVS Health Corp. cut its annual earnings outlook for the second quarter in a row, citing increased medical costs in its Medicare insurance business.

Johnson & Johnson will ask thousands of people suing over its allegedly tainted baby powder to vote for a settlement that would resolve all litigation for $11 billion — $2.1 billion more than the company offered last year.

Marriott International Inc. reported first-quarter earnings that missed expectations as softening US demand growth weighed on results.

KKR & Co. reported first-quarter profit that beat Wall Street estimates after the alternative asset manager changed how it relays financial results to emphasize recurring earnings over lumpier private equity asset sales.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US factory orders, initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

Apple earnings, Thursday

Eurozone unemployment, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, ISM Services, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1%

The MSCI World index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0681

The British pound was little changed at $1.2486

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 157.64 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.8% to $57,614.01

Ether fell 2.3% to $2,895.34

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.64%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.58%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.34%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.8% to $80.47 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,302.60 an ounce

