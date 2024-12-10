Wall Street Traders Hit Hold Button as CPI Looms: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks, bonds and the dollar saw small moves, with traders unwilling to make any significant bets as they await key inflation data for clues on whether the Federal Reserve will cut or hold rates next week.

In the run-up to the consumer price index, the S&P 500 fluctuated. Alphabet Inc. climbed 4.8% after Google’s parent discussed breakthroughs made through the use of its new Willow quantum chip. Oracle Corp. sank 8.3% as its results failed to inspire. Treasury yields rose slightly ahead of a $58 billion sale of three-year notes. The greenback edged up.

Data showed US labor costs grew less than initially estimated after a downwardly revised decline in the prior three months, adding to evidence the job market is no longer a source of inflationary pressures. Wednesday’s CPI will offer Fed officials a final look at the pricing environment ahead of their next meeting. Any indication that inflation progress has stalled could well undercut the chances of a rate cut.

“The strong US backdrop suggests the Fed should be in no hurry to cut,” said Win Thin and Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. “If the Fed does indeed cut, we are very confident that it will be a hawkish cut that sets up a pause in January and perhaps beyond.”

The S&P 500 was little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%.

Treasury 10-year yields advanced two basis points to 4.22%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%.

The pound hit its strongest against the euro in over two and a half years on the view the Bank of England will cut rates less aggressively than the European Central Bank. Oil steadied as persistent concerns about surplus overshadowed the outlook for bolder Chinese stimulus next year.

“Upward momentum wanes as investors trim some profits ahead of upcoming inflation data,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler. “Primary uptrends remain intact, underpinned by bullish market breadth. Use pullbacks that confirm support levels as buying opportunities, particularly among leading sectors.”

To Bret Kenwell at eToro, one metric to watch is year-over-year Core CPI, which dipped to 3.2% in August, but hasn’t dropped back below this figure since, and has been at 3.3% in each of the last two months. Current expectations again call for 3.3% this month.

“An in-line or lower reading likely cements a rate cut, while a higher-than-expected result could create some doubt over whether the Fed should cut rates again,” he noted.

The Fed is focused on both maintaining full employment and inflation, which has stubbornly stalled in the 3% range after a steep decline in 2022 and 2023, according to Matthew Weller at Forex.com and City Index.

“Nonetheless, the majority of Fed speakers in recent weeks have indicated that the central bank is on track to cut interest rates by 25bps at the upcoming December meeting, even if that perspective isn’t necessarily unanimous at this point,” he noted.

A growing chorus of bullish equity voices on Wall Street is somewhat of a contrarian signal to Birinyi Associates’ Jeffrey Yale Rubin, who said it makes him “uneasy” about a further S&P 500 advance.

“Last year, we were lonely (and preferred it that way) in our bullish view which we articulated in the January edition of Reminiscences: ‘We want to own stocks because we are in a bull market and in a bull market that is what you do, you own stocks,’ ” Rubin wrote in a note to clients this week. “While we remain positive heading into 2025, we are uneasy given the bullish company.”

Corporate Highlights:

C3.ai Inc., a data-analysis software company, reported quarterly revenue that topped estimates and raising its full-year sales forecast.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s sales rose 34% in November, reflecting sustained growth from AI demand despite concerns that data center building will slow.

Toll Brothers Inc. beat expectations for quarterly home orders as the strong stock market provided a lift to the luxury builder’s wealthy buyers, but a profit-margin projection fell short of estimates.

Alaska Air Group Inc., the owner of its namesake carrier and Hawaiian Airlines, laid out plans for a dramatic global expansion while boosting its profit forecast.

Eli Lilly & Co. approved a program to buy back as much as $15 billion of its own shares amid rapid growth fueled in part by the blockbuster weight-loss drug Zepbound. The company also raised its quarterly dividend 15%.

Designer Brands Inc., the parent company of footwear and accessories chain DSW, cut its adjusted earnings per share guidance for the full year.

MongoDB Inc., a database software company, reported third-quarter results and announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer Michael Gordon. While analysts noted the strong results, Guggenheim said the departure was not a positive.

Chimerix Inc. announced plans to submit a complete New Drug Application seeking accelerated approval for dordaviprone as a treatment for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma in the US before year-end.

Key events this week:

US CPI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:54 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0524

The British pound was little changed at $1.2747

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 151.79 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $97,668.76

Ether fell 0.4% to $3,686.51

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.22%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.11%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.30%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 1.2% to $2,691.10 an ounce

