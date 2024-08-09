Wanted Catalan separatist Puigdemont back in Belgium after avoiding arrest in Spain, party official says

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont was back in Belgium, having avoided capture in Spain after appearing at a public rally in central Barcelona despite an outstanding warrant for his arrest, his party’s secretary general said on Friday.

Jordi Turull told RAC1 radio station that he did not know whether Puigdemont had already reached his home in Waterloo, where he took up residence after going into self-imposed exile seven years ago after leading the region’s failed 2017 secession bid.