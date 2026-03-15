Hundreds of people demonstrate against imperialism in Geneva
Around 800 people demonstrated in rainy Geneva against imperialism and for the right of peoples to self-determination on Saturday afternoon. They denounced bombings in Gaza, attacks in Iran, Lebanon and Venezuela, and the blockade against Cuba.
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“We demand an immediate end to the imperialist wars that are leading us to catastrophe and raise fears of a general war at any moment,” said a representative of the Suisse-Cuba Genève association. The association organised the demonstration on Saturday afternoon with the support of 33 political and cultural associations.
Slamming United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “war criminals and terrorists”, the representative called for the creation of a resistance movement for the right to live in peace and dignity. He also called on “the world to stand up for Cuba” at a time when no oil tanker has been allowed to bring supplies to the Caribbean island for the past three months.
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Starting from Place Neuve in the city, the procession marched through the Plainpalais district. “From Gaza to Havana, in Geneva too. Let’s block imperialism in defence of life,” read the headline banner. Demonstrators also held up signs reading “Bombs don’t liberate, they kill”, “Weapons from here must no longer kill children from there” and “Who will stop the bellicose cowboy in the White House?”
Translated from French with AI/gw
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