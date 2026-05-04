Swiss fuel shortage ‘very likely’, warns trading expert

Swiss traders warn of a heightened risk of fuel shortages Keystone-SDA

There is a "very high" risk of fuel shortages in Switzerland, according to Florence Schurch, Secretary-General of the Swiss commodities trade association Suissenégoce.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Carenza di carburante in Svizzera molto probabile, sostiene esperta Original Read more: Carenza di carburante in Svizzera molto probabile, sostiene esperta

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Schurch expressed her concerns in an interview with the French-language newspapers Tribune de Genève and 24 heures. Already in March, the umbrella association had warned that, starting this month, the strategic reserves of some countries – including the Philippines, Vietnam and Bangladesh – would be depleted.

“To be honest, the situation is really getting complicated,” Schurch said.

On the gas front, the situation is also described as “serious”. Stocks, normally accumulated during the summer, are at risk of being insufficient, not least “because of the destruction of a refinery in Qatar, which will not be rebuilt any time soon”.

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Schurch also predicts a sharp global increase in food prices, although the impact on Switzerland is expected to remain more limited than in other countries.

She also pointed out that Switzerland’s gas reserves are stored abroad, particularly in Germany and France. This dependency could be problematic in times of crisis. “The Covid experience has taught us that, in emergency situations, international support can fail,” she noted, citing the case of the supplies of masks blocked during the pandemic.

No price ceiling

Switzerland also has only one oil refinery, which covers about 20% of national needs. However, according to Schurch, the federal government might be willing to pay higher prices in order to secure the energy supply.

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In times of scarcity, competition between states becomes more and more intense, and richer nations tend to secure the available resources at any cost.

In recent days, the price of oil has risen above $125 per barrel, after a United States official indicated that the White House might extend the blockade of Iranian ports for several months.

US navy ships started a blockade of the Persian Gulf on April 13 after Iran stopped cargo ships sailing past the Stait of Hormuz unless they paid a toll. Several ships have been attacked making the perilous trip, while US warships have intercepted vessels trying to break its blockade.

According to the Swiss commodities expert, it cannot be ruled out that the price of oil could even rise to $150 per barrel.

“There is no precise threshold beyond which the system stops,” said Schurch. “It all depends on how operators perceive the duration of the conflict and the evolution of demand.”

More Debate Hosted by: Luigi Jorio How are you dealing with the rising cost of fossil fuels? The energy crisis triggered by the conflict in the Middle East has sent oil and gas prices soaring. What are the impacts of the energy crisis in your country and how are you reacting to the rise in petrol and diesel prices? Join the discussion 6 Likes View the discussion

Translated from Italian by AI/mga

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