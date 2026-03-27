How Swiss support is helping Benin’s women use shea butter to resist terrorism
Since early 2021, the Swiss organisation Brücke Le Pont has been working with local partners in northern Benin to support 3,600 women in building up their shea butter businesses.
From networking to business planning and training, the Swiss are providing assistance to strengthen a sector that does far more than bring in extra income for families.
Read our article to find out more.
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