Swiss military court sentences suspected Ukraine mercenary
A Swiss military court has sentenced a suspected Ukrainian mercenary to 18 months' imprisonment.
The sentence is suspended with a probationary period of four years.
With his statements on Swiss public broadcaster SRF, the 49-year-old said he was in the service of others, said the court president at the opening of the judgement.
The contribution was made of his own free will. There was also further evidence such as Instagram pictures, media reports and a Europol list of possible mercenaries.
The judgement is not yet final and can be appealed to the Court of Cassation.
The auditor, the military counterpart to the public prosecutor, demanded an unconditional prison sentence of six months for the Swiss citizen.
Service in another army is prohibited for Swiss citizens. The defence lawyer demanded an acquittal for lack of evidence.
First such Swiss trial
The accused did not attend the trial and is said to live in Israel. He also did not answer a questionnaire from the investigating judge. His mother testified in court that she had spoken to him on the phone the evening before. However, he had not wanted to reveal where he was.
According to his own statements, the accused fought for an international volunteer force alongside the Ukrainian army against Russia. According to the indictment, he is said to have served at least between February 2022 and December 2024.
The hearing was the first trial against an alleged Ukrainian mercenary in Switzerland.
