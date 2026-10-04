Geneva protest calls for sanctions against Israel
At a demonstration in Geneva, around 1,500 people denounced Israel’s actions in the Palestinian territories. They called on Switzerland to impose a military, energy and trade embargo on Israel.
The demonstrators, organised by the Collectif Urgence Palestine, denounced “ethnic cleansing” in the Palestinian territories, something the UN had repeatedly warned against. “Switzerland as an accomplice” was among the slogans.
Geneva police put the number of participants at around 1,500. According to a spokesperson, the event proceeded peacefully. The demonstration took place around three years after the Hamas massacre on October 7, which was followed by a military operation by the State of Israel in the Gaza Strip.
The participants also denounced the use of starvation as a weapon of war, as well as the numerous casualties and injuries in the Gaza Strip. The behaviour of the settlers in the West Bank, which was condemned by Switzerland a few days ago, was also criticised.
The demonstrators believe that Bern has remained inactive over the past three years or has even supported Israel. They are calling for the severing of all trade, scientific and cultural ties with Israel, as well as the cessation of all military cooperation, despite the fact that Switzerland has concluded an drone deal with Israel.
Should prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu or former defence minister Yoav Gallant set foot on Swiss soil, protestors are calling for their arrest in accordance with the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.
Bern has consistently emphasised that the politicians will not be prosecuted if they travel to Switzerland for negotiations. The collective is calling on the federal authorities to implement the orders of the International Criminal Court.
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Switzerland signs declaration supporting Gaza Strip
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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