Government signs off measures to tighten Swiss security
The Swiss government has adopted a Security Policy Strategy 2026, which includes measures already implemented to strengthen the country's defences.
The reoriented strategy adopts a “comprehensive security” approach, which takes account of both civilian and military resources. In the draft document issued at the start of the consultation process in December 2025, the Federal Council had already set out three key priorities.
Firstly, resilience is to be strengthened by reducing vulnerabilities and critical dependencies within the state, the economy and society.
Secondly, defence and protection are to be improved. This is intended to protect the population, institutions and critical infrastructure more effectively against threats.
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Thirdly, defence capabilities are to be enhanced so that Switzerland can counter an armed attack. This also includes cooperation with partner states.
These three strategic priorities are implemented through ten objectives and 46 specific measures. Priority is given to countering hybrid threats, protection against remote attacks and combating organised crime in the field of internal security.
Political call for prioritisation
The new security policy strategy met with broad approval from all political parties. However, they called for clear prioritisation of the measures and the establishment of a steering committee.
Parliament had also called for “immediate action” as early as December 2025, specifically against drone attacks. This followed several breaches of other country’s airspace. In the summer, defence minister Martin Pfister announced his intention to establish a drone battalion by 2028.
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Based on the feedback from the consultation process, the implementation will now be made more concrete and binding.
The relevant ministries were therefore tasked with implementing the measures right at the start of the consultation process. This was due to the international security situation, which the cantonal government views as characterised by increasing instability.
The work is being coordinated by the State Secretariat for Security Policy within the Federal Department of Defence.
A steering committee, called for by various parties and comprising representatives of the Confederation and cantons, has also been established.
A report on the progress of implementation will be submitted to the government by the end of 2028.
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+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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