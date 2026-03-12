Swiss firms exported dual-use goods to Israel during Gaza conflict

The Elbit defence company manufactures drones, among other things. Keystone / Abir Sultan

Between 2024 and 2025, several dozen Swiss companies continued to sell to Israel goods that can potentially be used for military purposes, despite intensified UN criticism of its offensive in Gaza, according to documents seen by Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

More than CHF24 million ($30.8 million) worth of dual-use or specific military goods were exported to Israel following the attacks of October 7, 2023, according to export permits covering the period up to March 2025 consulted by RTS. The increase in activity was particularly stark since the first quarter of 2024, with nearly CHF6 million worth of dual-use goods exported to Israel, compared with CHF238,000 in the last three months of 2023. This trend had already been reported in August 2024.

This high level of exports of “sensitive” goods to Israel complies with the regulatory framework, said the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), which issues the export permits. However, this interpretation of the law is contested (see infobox). The broader context also raises questions. In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for leading figures in the Israeli government, while a few months earlier, in April 2024, a resolution of the UN Human Rights Council called for an arms embargo on Israel and greater vigilance regarding dual-use goods.

Components supplied to arms companies

Among the Swiss goods exported between 2024 and 2025 are components destined for the arms company Elbit, the Israeli defence ministry (via a branch in Germany), and a company known for producing white phosphorus for military use. Around 20 companies are involved, including six in French-speaking Switzerland.

This information comes from export permits covering the period 2019-2025, released under Switzerland’s transparency law following a request by RTS and two other media outlets involved in the investigation: the weekly paper Wochenzeitung and the investigation collective WAV.

Manufacturers of precision machine tools account for a significant share of the exports. Graubünden-based TRUMPF Schweiz AG exported several laser-cutting machines to Israel, including three models worth CHF1,315,032 destined for the Israeli defence ministry. The sales were carried out with the support of a branch of the Swiss company based in Ditzingen, Germany.

Laser cutting can be used to prepare metal parts for armoured vehicles, for example. The machined components “serve to improve personal safety, for example, by reinforcing vehicle structures. They are used exclusively for defensive solutions, in accordance with our company’s statutes,” said TRUMPF spokesperson Kira Unger.

Exports comply with ‘all applicable legal provisions’

Another major player in the sector is StarragTornos. From its production site in Vuadens in canton Fribourg, the company exported two high-precision machining centres worth CHF1,429,570 to Israeli companies active in defence.

An Israeli Merkava tank manoeuvres towards the southern border of the Gaza Strip near Khan Younis, seen from southern Israel, in May 2025. Keystone / Atef Safadi

One of these is Ricor, which develops miniature coolers for infrared detectors used in drones, missiles and missile-warning systems. Ricor also owns Netzer Precision Position Sensors, which produces position sensors for the Israeli army’s Merkava tanks and Namer and Eitan troop carriers.

When contacted by RTS, StarragTornos said it was acting within the law, noting that its exports comply with “all applicable legal provisions and the decisions of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs”. Asked about the end use of its products, the company said it had obtained the required documentation from Israeli importers but declined to provide further details as part of the investigation.

StarragTornos is not the only Swiss company doing business with Ricor. Metallux, based in Mendrisio in canton Ticino and specialising in advanced electronic equipment, obtained an export permit in April 2024 to sell 500 hybrid circuits to the same Israeli company. Two months later, Metallux received another licence allowing it to export additional hybrid circuits to the Israeli company, Semiconductor Devices Ltd, which is owned by the Israeli arms companies Rafael and Elbit. Metallux did not respond to RTS requests for comment.

Paint for military use…

Mipa Coatings Schweiz AG, another company that appears multiple times in the export permits analysed, operates in the paints and varnishes sector. Based in Islikon in canton Thurgau, the company exported paint for military use – priced between CHF200 and CHF11,000 depending on quantity – to various Israeli companies active in the defence sector.

These included three companies producing military radar and ventilation systems for armoured vehicles, as well as one of the largest customers of the Israeli defence ministry, the arms manufacturer Elbit.

Asked about these exports, the company said it complied with all legal regulations and stated only that the paint and varnishes were “intended for coating metal surfaces and objects”. No further details were provided.

…and piping systems

Georg Fischer AG, based in Schaffhausen and specialising in piping systems for transporting water, chemicals and gas, exported several valves – costing between CHF100 and CHF500 each – used to regulate fluid flow. These were supplied in particular to the Israeli refinery in Ashdod, whose customers include companies linked to the Israeli defence ministry, according to a report by the Dutch NGO SOMO.

Another Israeli client of Georg Fischer is Israel Chemical, which several NGOs accuse of producing white phosphorus for military purposes, particularly in incendiary weapons. Although its use is legal in some contexts, the chemical agent is highly controversial.

Contacted by RTS, Georg Fischer said it complies with any sanctions or trade restrictions imposed by regulators, which do not apply in this case.

“If SECO issues the licences, we consider everything to be in order,” the company said in an email exchange with the RTS investigation team.

Are these exports legal? The law on goods for civil and military use stipulates that an export may be refused if the importing country is subject to sanctions or an international embargo, or if there are proven links with organised crime or terrorism, which is not the case here. “In the case of Israel, export applications are also rejected if there is reason to believe that the goods exported from Switzerland would be used in ongoing conflicts or by Israel in connection with the illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories. This was not the case with the approved applications”, said the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), which issues export permits. Evelyne Schmid, professor of international public law at Lausanne University, disagrees: “You also have to look at the general context. Do these activities enable Israel to maintain a situation that is clearly contrary to public international law? If the answer is yes, then these exports are extremely problematic. And in my view that is the case.” The Swiss League for Human Rights, an NGO staffed by lawyers, has also obtained the export licences consulted by RTS and is considering taking legal action against some of the companies involved. Desire to keep documents secret Eight companies objected to the disclosure of all or part of the information concerning the companies themselves in the export permits that RTS was able to review under the terms of the Transparency Act. The companies explained that they feared damage to their reputation or business secrecy. One company even requested that access to documents be deferred “until the conclusion of an internationally recognised peace agreement puts an end to the Israeli-Palestinian and Israeli-Iranian conflict”. The matter was referred to the Data Protection Officer. He ruled in favour of publication of the documents, considering that this was justified by an overriding public interest.

