Swiss continues to suspend flights to Dubai
Swiss International Air Lines will continue to suspend its flights to and from Dubai until July 11 due to the uncertain situation in the Middle East.
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This was announced by the airline on Tuesday.
It was previously known that the flights would be cancelled until the end of May.
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The situation is being closely and continuously monitored in coordination with the Lufthansa Group and the relevant authorities in Switzerland and locally. Affected passengers can rebook for a later travel date or receive a full refund of the ticket price, SWISS added.
In an announcement at the end of March, SWISS and other Lufthansa Group airlines also announced that flights to Tel Aviv would be suspended until the end of May.
Connections to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Riyadh, Erbil, Dammam, Muscat and Tehran will be suspended until October 24.
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Adapted from German by AI/mga
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