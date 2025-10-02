Swiss defence minister warns of growing security risks

Federal Councillor Pfister warns of security policy risks Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister has warned of growing security risks for Switzerland in an interview in the Swiss paper Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundesrat Pfister warnt vor sicherheitspolitischen Risiken Original Read more: Bundesrat Pfister warnt vor sicherheitspolitischen Risiken

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Pfister also commented on drone flights, the state of the army and the purchase of F-35 fighter jets. There is still a lot of catching up to do when it comes to drone defence systems, according to the defence minister. “The Armed Forces and Armasuisse are therefore working very hard on solutions and will soon be proposing appropriate systems,” said Pfister.

When asked whether drone attacks, for example on future F-35 sites, are realistic, Pfister said: “Unfortunately, yes. There have already been drone overflights, but we don’t know exactly who is behind them. Protecting the F-35 sites is part of the agreements with the US. We need to invest specifically in detection and defence measures.”

Army needs larger stocks

According to Pfister, there is no lack of concepts in the army, but there is a lack of stocks. “Ammunition, systems, equipment. After all, many things are now financed or in preparation,” he told the paper. In many areas, the Swiss Armed Forces function much better than people think. “But we have a lot of catching up to do.” The army also needs larger stocks for air defence, as the reserves are insufficient.

More

More Foreign Affairs Calls mount in Switzerland for review of F-35 jet purchase This content was published on Debate grows in Switzerland over the F-35 jet deal after new US tariffs and pricing disputes. Read more: Calls mount in Switzerland for review of F-35 jet purchase

When asked whether another option would be to reduce the number of F-35s and buy a different type of aircraft instead, Pfister said: “We are also looking at this and other options.”

Switzerland tends to suppress danger

In the interview, Pfister drew parallels with the 1930s and said that there is a tendency to suppress dangers even today. In the first half of the decade, Switzerland also dismissed the threat of war back then. “It was only in the second half that people began to prepare.”

Nowadays, war rarely begins with a formal declaration; it creeps in in the form of hybrid attacks, “with drones, airspace violations, cyberattacks, espionage or political influence. We must do everything we can to prevent a hybrid war situation from becoming a conventional war.” As a non-member of NATO, Switzerland is potentially open to blackmail and must cooperate more closely with partners.

We must not forget that security is a prerequisite for prosperity in the country, he added. “In view of the deteriorating situation in Europe, it is now a priority.”

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content