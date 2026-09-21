Swiss oil supplies once again secured through regular channels
Operations at Switzerland's Cressier oil refinery have resumed, ensuring the country's supply of petrol and diesel.
There is currently no need to draw further supplies from the compulsory stockpiles.
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Due to the refinery’s shutdown, which lasted around two weeks, and ongoing restrictions on shipping on the Rhine, a short-term supply bottleneck had arisen, said the Federal Office for National Economic Supply.
Consequently, between September 8 and 20, up to 30,000 cubic metres of diesel and 30,000 cubic metres of petrol were released from the compulsory stockpiles.
According to the federal authorities, the entire quantity of petrol was withdrawn along with around two-thirds of the diesel.
The quantities withdrawn must be returned to storage within six months.
But the supply situation remains tight. The persistent low water levels on the Rhine continue to severely restrict transport capacities.
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Oil stocks can cover Swiss refinery standstill
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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