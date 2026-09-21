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Swiss oil supplies once again secured through regular channels

Swiss oil supplies once again secured through regular channels
Swiss oil supplies once again secured through regular channels Keystone-SDA

Operations at Switzerland's Cressier oil refinery have resumed, ensuring the country's supply of petrol and diesel.

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Swiss oil supplies once again secured through regular channels
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Keystone-SDA

There is currently no need to draw further supplies from the compulsory stockpiles.

+ Switzerland braces for winter as gas risks mount

Due to the refinery’s shutdown, which lasted around two weeks, and ongoing restrictions on shipping on the Rhine, a short-term supply bottleneck had arisen, said the Federal Office for National Economic Supply.

Consequently, between September 8 and 20, up to 30,000 cubic metres of diesel and 30,000 cubic metres of petrol were released from the compulsory stockpiles.

According to the federal authorities, the entire quantity of petrol was withdrawn along with around two-thirds of the diesel.

The quantities withdrawn must be returned to storage within six months.

But the supply situation remains tight. The persistent low water levels on the Rhine continue to severely restrict transport capacities.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR