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War & peace

Oil stocks can cover Swiss refinery standstill

Switzerland’s only refinery is out of action, “but there are stocks”
Switzerland’s only refinery is out of action, “but there are stocks” Keystone-SDA

Switzerland's sole refinery in Cressier is no longer operational due to technical problems. But Bern insists that the supply of petroleum products in Switzerland remains secure.

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Oil stocks can cover Swiss refinery standstill
Listening: Oil stocks can cover Swiss refinery standstill
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Keystone-SDA

To cope with any temporary difficulties, it will be possible to draw on compulsory stocks, stated the Federal Office for National Economic Supply (FONES).

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View of Bern rooftops, January 2026. After record summer heat in Europe, attention is turning to winter. There are concerns about higher energy prices and the impact of the ongoing US-Iran war.

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Energy transition

Switzerland braces for winter as gas risks mount

This content was published on Six months into the US-Iran war, Switzerland has avoided fuel shortages but faces sharply higher energy prices and growing concerns over winter gas supplies.

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The refinery had to suspend production this week due to an unspecified breakdown. Officials say it is likely to remain out of service next week as well.

Repair work is taking place at a time when the supply of petroleum products has already been under strain for several weeks due to the low water level of the River Rhine.

+ Middle East conflict pushes up petrol prices in Switzerland

The authorities and industry representatives “are monitoring the situation so that they can respond promptly”. Mandatory stocks of petrol and diesel cover an average of four and a half months’ demand.

Meanwhile, as is well known, the price of heating oil and motor fuels has risen significantly, placing a burden on consumers.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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