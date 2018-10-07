Record summer temperatures in Switzerland have heightened the danger of mountain rockslides, warns the Federal Office for the Environment. Several regions have already experienced higher than normal rockfall events in recent weeks.
Earlier this week a huge rockslide was observed in the Val Ferret area, bordering Italy, in the French-speaking canton Valais. Cantons Uri and Graubünden have also seen above average rock displacement, which represents a threat to mountaineers and hikers.
The record-breaking heat of the summer in Switzerland has been identified as the culprit, melting the permafrost that usually binds the rocks together. "Because the summer was so hot, there is still a lot of warmth in the ground," environment office geologist Hugo Raetzo told Swiss Public Television.
Climbers have been warned to take extra care this year, particularly at higher altitudes. Experts say the risks will remain until at least November when falling temperatures are expected to provide some respite by boosting permafrost.
In addition to the dangers posed to people, the alpine instability could also have an economic cost. Two Swiss Alpine Club (SAC) huts, extremely popular with hikers and mountaineers, have been closed already as a precaution.
The Etzli hut in canton Uri, central Switzerland, expects a decline in turnover of up to 20% in the long term if the conditions persist year after year.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.