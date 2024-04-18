Water levels rise in rivers in Russia’s Kurgan, Tomsk regions

(Reuters) – Water levels have continued to rise in the Tobol and Ob rivers in Russia’s Kurgan and Tomsk regions, respectively, local authorities said on Thursday.

In the city of Kurgan, the Tobol has risen to 970 centimeters as of Thursday morning, the regional administration said, urging people to evacuate areas threatened by floods.

The Interfax news agency cited the government of the Tomsk region as saying that water levels in the Ob river were above dangerous marks in parts of the region, but were subsiding in its tributary river, the Tom.