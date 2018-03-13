The number of multimillionaires in Switzerland – people earning over $5 million (CHF4.7 million) a year – rose by 13% in 2017 compared with the previous year, a new report has found.
The KnightFrank 2018 Wealth Reportexternal link published on Tuesday said there were 52,950 multimillionaires in Switzerland last year, up from 47,000 the year before. By 2022, this figure is expected to rise to 64,000. Worldwide there are thought to be around 2.5 million multimillionaires. The biggest rise last year was in Russia.
The number of Swiss residents earning over $50 million a year also increased by +13% to 3,710, and there are an estimated 250 people in Switzerland earning over $500 million annually. Globally, there are around 6,900 such high-net-worth individuals. Russia and neighbouring countries again saw the biggest growth in this segment.
