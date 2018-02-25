This content was published on February 25, 2018 12:31 PM Feb 25, 2018 - 12:31

The leader of the group planned a second attack on the city of Nice, similar to the one which took place there in July 2016. (swissinfo.ch)

The 27-year old was the leader of the Swiss-French jihadist group which was dismantled last November and was planning a second attack on the French city of Nice.

The NZZ am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday that it had obtained confidential documents from the French law enforcement authorities that shed light on the man’s intentions. He had planned a second attack in Nice using grenades or a vehicle to mow down crowds.

The French-Swiss man with Bosnian roots coordinated the preparations for the terrorist attack using the encrypted online messaging service Telegram. His chief responsibility was to obtain weapons for the group.

The Islam convert first came on the authorities’ radar because of domestic violence charges. His wife, a 23-year old Colombian woman was also involved in the planning of attacks external linkin both France and Switzerland, according to Swiss Public Television SRF. According to the NZZ am Sonntag, the terror suspect from the French-speaking canton of Vaud acted in consultation with an internationally wanted Swiss jihadist who is currently still a fugitive.

