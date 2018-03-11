This content was published on March 11, 2018 11:56 AM Mar 11, 2018 - 11:56

Hot topic: the number of guns in households (AP2006)

Switzerland has about 9% more guns than it did a year ago, according to a platform where owners can register their weapons.

As newspaper SonntagsBlickexternal link reported on Sunday, there are currently 865,000 weapons registered in Switzerland’s intercantonal platform – around 73,000 more than a year ago, as confirmed by Zurich’s cantonal police.

The Federal Department of Justice and Police had put the figure of registered firearms at 600,000 a few years ago, noted the newspaper.

Since 1999, Switzerland has had a federal lawexternal link banning specific types of guns nationwide and introducing permit requirements for others. Until the introduction of that national law, each canton had different rules. Today, all 26 cantons keep track of the guns held within their borders as well as the ammunition.

Many guns, few shootings How do the Swiss deal with firearms? Your questions, answered By Jo Fahy, Veronica DeVore Amid US gun law debates, we answer your questions about guns in Switzerland, including why a place thought to have so many has few mass shootings.

SonntagsBlick/swissinfo.ch/sm

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.