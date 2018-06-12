This content was published on June 12, 2018 8:54 AM Jun 12, 2018 - 08:54

The public broadcaster SFR Meteo said a record 41.1mm of rain fell in Lausanne in a ten-minute period at 11pm on Monday evening

Lausanne and other parts of the Lake Geneva region were battered by heavy thunderstorms and a record downpour on Monday evening, causing flash flooding and disrupting several railway lines.

Numerous streets, houses and shops were flooded in and around the city of Lausanne, and the railway station’s underpass was also filled with water.

Entire streets were transformed by the floods into raging muddy creeks.

On some squares in the city centre, people stood knee-deep in water, and some cobblestones were washed away by the floods.

The police received over 500 emergency calls and the fire service were called out to 240 incidents. At present, no information is available on whether there were any injured people.

At least three railway lines in the region were interrupted on Tuesday morning due to the storm damage; the early commuter trains were replaced by buses.

MeteoSwiss, the national weather service, measured 14.5 millimetres of rain per hour in the Lausanne region at midnight on Monday. The public broadcaster SFR Meteo said a record 41.1mm of rain fell in Lausanne in a ten-minute period at around 11pm. The previous ten-minute record was 36.1mm in Eschenz, canton Thurgau, in 2017.

MeteoSwiss had issued a level 3 warning for the Lake Geneva area, which corresponds to a moderately severe weather event.

