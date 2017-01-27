Weather prophet Predicting the weather using ants Sci & Tech Human interest ... Print comment Share: share on twitter share on facebook send by e-mail more... See in other languages: 5 Languages: 5 (ar) استخدام النمل في التنبؤ بالأحوال الجوية (es) Las hormigas le ayudan a predecir el clima (ja) アリを観察して天候を予測 (pt) Prever o tempo utilizando formigas (zh) 用蚂蚁预测天气 Embed code <iframe src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:42863840' width='640' height='360' name='Predicting the weather using ants '></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. Jan 27, 2017 - 11:00 Martin Horat is one of six so-called "weather prophets" in canton Schwyz who base their forecasts on observations of a number of natural phenomena, including the thickness of ants' thighs. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)