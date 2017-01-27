Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage

Weather prophet Predicting the weather using ants

Sci & Tech Human interest

...
Embed code

Martin Horat is one of six so-called "weather prophets" in canton Schwyz who base their forecasts on observations of a number of natural phenomena, including the thickness of ants' thighs. (SRF/swissinfo.ch) 

Related Stories