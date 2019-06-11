This content was published on June 11, 2019 8:18 AM

The Swiss capital Bern was one of the areas hit by heavy rains. (Keystone)

Heavy rains have been hammering Switzerland since Sunday triggering evacuations and the temporary shutdown of a key highway in the central Gotthard region. Train connections have also been disrupted by a landslide.

French-speaking Switzerland, the region of Bern and Zurich have been particularly affected, getting between 40 and 75 litres of water per square meter, MeteoNews said Tuesday.

In the central canton of Uri, the persistent heavy rains of recent days in the Gotthard region caused the level of the Reuss River to rise. As the limit value of 450 cubic metres per second was exceeded, the A2 motorway was closed in both directions between the towns f Amsteg and Flüelen, according to cantonal police. Traffic reopened at 5 am.

Vehicles and persons on the highway service area and in the heavy traffic centre were evacuated as a precautionary measure.



video video of Reuss river overflowing Reuss river

In the Gurtnellen area in canton Uri, a mudflow hit a roadway, damaging a car. Nine people were evacuated from the area but no injuries were reported.

Further south, rock falls have been reported on several roads in Ticino and there is a risk of further slides in the canton, according to the Swiss Touring Club (TCS).



