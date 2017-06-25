Jun 25, 2017 - 17:00





Here are some of the stories we will feature in the week beginning June 26.



Monday:

Huldrych Zwingli, a key figure in the Protestant Reformation movement in Zurich and Switzerland, is presented in a different light. The latest in series of reports on the 500th anniversary of the religious, political, cultural upheaval that changed the Christian Church and society.



Tuesday:

What do the 500,000 special files on immigrants, including Nazi sympathisers and political refugees, reveal about the history of people who settled in the Swiss city of Basel in the 20th century?

Thursday:

The cabinet chief of staff, Walter Thurnherr, explains how Switzerland’s finely tuned system of government works, what impact digitalisation is having and what is being done against cyberattacks.

Saturday:

A look at contemporary architecture in Switzerland, based on a book that examines the influences of Peter Zumthor, Herzog & de Meuron and others on buildings designed by 16 Swiss architects.

Sunday:

How US expat Kevin Mader brought the spirit of American entrepreneurism to Switzerland. “After I started working here, I discovered there were fundamental differences in the way Americans and Europeans approach potential problems,” he says.













In case you missed it:

