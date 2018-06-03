This content was published on June 3, 2018 12:00 PM Jun 3, 2018 - 12:00

Here are the stories we'll be following the week of June 4:

Monday

Singapore, the United States and Mozambique: three countries, three very different apprenticeship experiences. What do experts from these countries hope to learn from a key international congressexternal link on vocational and professional training, shortly to be held in Winterthur, Switzerland?

Tuesday

Whether delivering cargo to remote areas, mapping terrain or assessing structural damage, drones are being used more and more in humanitarian operations. But it turns out that using drones for good isn’t so simple. swissinfo.ch found out more at a special event hosted by swissnex Boston.

Wednesday

Finding housing for refugees in Switzerland is difficult given the high demand for accommodation. We look at how the authorities have repurposed unusual buildings to lodge refugees as a stop-gap measure.

Thursday

We take a peek into the invitation-only conference for scientific visionaries that are trying to change the world. The World Minds event in Zurich may be a forum for talking about future technologies but are participants naive about the dangers of potential misuse?

Friday

The residents of canton Zurich will be exercising their direct democracy rights by voting on 14 issues on June 10; the highest number in 20 years. Is it reasonable to ask citizens to critically analyse so many issues in one voting round?

Sunday

swissinfo.ch will be provided extensive coverage of key public votes. On the cards for June 10 is a proposal to overhaul the country’s monetary policy (‘sovereign money’ initiative) and a reform of gambling and betting regulations, including a controversial ban on foreign casinos from offering online gambling. Voters in canton Valais also decide on a CHF100 million ($101 million) credit package for a bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics.

What you may have missed last week:

