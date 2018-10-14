Here are some of the stories we'll be following the week of October 15:
Monday
The arrival of autumn signals the beginning of the Swiss hunting season. Like almost everything in the country, strict rules apply. We follow a group of hunters hoping to bag the elusive chamois.
Tuesday
Coexistence between local residents and drug addicts has proven difficult in the city of Lausanne in western Switzerland. We examine if a new multi-million-franc safe injection centre can improve relations between the two.
Wednesday
A year after the global “Me Too” campaign began, sexual harassment in the workplace is on the radar of Swiss companies. We analyse if firms are serious about tackling workplace culture or view allegations as merely a reputational risk issue.
Thursday
In Islam, imams are religious guides who, unlike Christian priests, are neither required nor trained to offer pastoral care. We examine if there is a need for specialists to offer Swiss Muslims counselling to help with rehabilitation in hospitals, prisons and asylum centres.
Also this week
In the 1980s it was a shop in an American mall that gave our correspondent Tim Neville his first experience of Switzerland. Don’t miss the second article in our series on searching for “Swissness” in America.
