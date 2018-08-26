This content was published on August 26, 2018 12:00 PM Aug 26, 2018 - 12:00

Here are some of the stories we'll be following the week of August 27:









(Keystone)





Monday

From “fake news” to the loss of readers and advertisers, the list of challenges facing the media sector is long and daunting. Enter the new Initiative for Media Innovation, which wants to find novel ways to help outlets thrive in the digital age.





(Keystone)





Tuesday

Old-age homes have a reputation for being dull, clinical and devoid of charm. We visit one that tries to buck the trend by hosting residents of the furry and feathered kind as a way to help provide therapy to those who need it.





(Keystone)





Wednesday

Marriage between Swiss nationals and foreigners is on the rise. We look at what happens when the attraction fades. Are binational couples more likely to divorce?

(Keystone)





Thursday

We continue on the nostalgia trail using tips from our readers to dig up Swiss cultural relics. This time we resurrect Saturday school, a singing bus driver, chimney sweeps and a well-travelled blue-coloured parrot.





