Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Week Ahead Too young to care, recycled flats and a Booker Prize winner

...

These are some of the stories we’re following in the week of May 21.

(Keystone)


Monday

They may be young but children sometimes have to take on the burden of caring for a loved one. How many such juvenile carers exist in Switzerland and how does the responsibility affect them? 




The money donated from the Villars 24 hour ski race goes partly to the Camellia Botnar foundation.

(Keystone)


Tuesday

Switzerland has one of the highest concentrations of charitable foundations in the world - and the sector is growing strongly. Last year, over 13,000 foundations were registered with a combined fortune of almost CHF100 billion ($100 billion) – a 30% increase since 2012.  We’ll report on what’s behind the recent dynamism. 



(Keystone)

Wednesday

Recycled flats may become the norm in the future but in the past most Swiss lived in grim conditions. An outdoor museum hosts a collection of cramped houses from the 18th and 19th century to help shed light on a less prosperous time. 




(swissinfo.ch)

Thursday

Global democracy correspondent Bruno Kaufmann has completed an incredible 200-day tour of the world to examine the state of democracy on four continents. We retrace his journey and insights on an interactive map.


(Keystone)

Sunday

A foundation to help poor mountain farmers is still going strong after 75 years thanks to donations from city folk. Why do urban Swiss feel the need to support Swiss Mountain Aid in the era of government subsidies?




What you may have missed:

HIGH education = high price? Do Swiss universities offer the best value for money?

Here is a meta-analysis by swissinfo.ch that combines the most popular university rankings to find out which ones are the best bargains.

2 There are 2 comments on this article.



swissinfo.ch

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters