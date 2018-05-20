These are some of the stories we’re following in the week of May 21.
Monday
They may be young but children sometimes have to take on the burden of caring for a loved one. How many such juvenile carers exist in Switzerland and how does the responsibility affect them?
Tuesday
Switzerland has one of the highest concentrations of charitable foundations in the world - and the sector is growing strongly. Last year, over 13,000 foundations were registered with a combined fortune of almost CHF100 billion ($100 billion) – a 30% increase since 2012. We’ll report on what’s behind the recent dynamism.
Wednesday
Recycled flats may become the norm in the future but in the past most Swiss lived in grim conditions. An outdoor museum hosts a collection of cramped houses from the 18th and 19th century to help shed light on a less prosperous time.
Thursday
Global democracy correspondent Bruno Kaufmann has completed an incredible 200-day tour of the world to examine the state of democracy on four continents. We retrace his journey and insights on an interactive map.
Sunday
A foundation to help poor mountain farmers is still going strong after 75 years thanks to donations from city folk. Why do urban Swiss feel the need to support Swiss Mountain Aid in the era of government subsidies?
