Here are the stories we’ll be following the week of October 1, 2018:
Monday
Tourist attractions on Swiss mountains bring in much needed revenue but almost always attract criticism and opposition from locals. Is there a clear line between selling Switzerland’s natural beauty and selling out?
Tuesday
Up to half of United Nations agencies in Geneva resort to consultants to perform specialist, time-bound tasks. After taxes and social contributions, some of these temporary employees can find themselves struggling to stay afloat financially.
Wednesday
The term biodiversity conjures up images of wild animals in diverse ecosystems. We take a look at man-made agricultural biodiversity that is also in danger of vanishing. Join us on a visit to a farm that is part of the Pro Specie Rara network working to keep rare breeds in business.
Thursday
What’s it like to be a top trade negotiator in the age of Donald Trump and Brexit? Does it help to be a discreet, Swiss, career diplomat? We went to meet Henri Gétaz, Switzerland’s “Mr. Europe” who became Secretary General of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) this year.
Friday
China’s global footprint is getting bigger as it positions itself as a major player on the world’s stage. Its impact on Switzerland is also growing, with some politicians saying there are too many compromises with China on the political and foreign policy fronts.
