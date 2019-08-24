

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.







Tuesday

80

How to survive in the Swiss workplace? We asked two etiquette experts for their take on office rules. Apparently, you should allow 80 centimetres of personal space when greeting someone for the first time.

Wednesday

800

Swiss human rights activist Anni Lanz lost an appeal against an CHF800 fine for helping a rejected Afghan asylum seeker return from Italy to Switzerland. A fresh appeal may be on the cards.

Wednesday

1,500

This is the number of people from 60 countries who attended the international vocational skills competition, WorldSkills, in Russia starting this week. Switzerland is sending 41 apprentices to the annual event.

Thursday

101

The number of private banks in Switzerland has declined from 163 in 2010 to 101 this year. A study warns that many more banks face extinction in Switzerland’s vaunted wealth management sector.

Friday

10

Ten new wolves have been detected in Switzerland. A mother, two grown males and seven pups have been confirmed in canton Valais in the west of the country thanks to camera traps.

