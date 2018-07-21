This content was published on July 21, 2018 5:00 PM Jul 21, 2018 - 17:00

Boston's Lenoard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Bridge was conceived by Swiss engineer Christian Menn who died this week. (Keystone)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.



Monday

2,000

Using ultraviolet and infrared imaging scientists at the University of Basel solved the mystery of a 2,000-year-old papyrus. They deciphered the Greek document and discovered a medical script which was probably written by one of the most important doctors of late antiquity.

Tuesday

400

Almost 400 medications are currently in short supply in Switzerland. Ibuprofen drugs, the popular heart medication Aspirin Cardio, and the asthma spray Ventolin are currently no longer being delivered to Switzerland, reported Swiss public television, SRF.

Wednesday

700

Making calls with your cell phone can weaken memory, according to a study involving 700 teenagers. The Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute said exposure to high frequency electromagnetic fields can damage the ability to remember abstract forms.

Thursday

91

Swiss engineer Christian Menn - a world-class bridge-builder - died at the age of 91, it was announced on Thursday. Menn continued a long tradition of Swiss bridge construction.

Friday

12

For the first time in Switzerland, people suffering from behavioural addictions such as gambling, shopping, internet and sex addition can be treated as inpatients. The University Psychiatric Clinics Basel is offering 12 treatment places.

