Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.
Monday
60,000
The number of people forcibly interned in nearly 650 Swiss institutions over the past century, according to an independent expert commission. The commission calls for financial and emotional assistance for victims as well as public education as steps toward rehabilitation.
Tuesday
100
The Swiss National Bank unveiled the new CHF100 banknote that will enter circulation from September 12. The inspiration behind the design is Switzerland’s humanitarian tradition, represented by water.
Wednesday
1
The World Economic Forum ranked Switzerland’s tourism industry the most environmentally sound out of 140 countries, in its Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report.
Thursday
300
The number of trees installed by a Swiss artist in an Austrian football stadium. Klaus Littmann has transformed a 30,000-capacity stadium in southern Austria into a forest as part of an exhibit paying tribute to nature.
Friday
1,400
Snow arrived in Switzerland, with places in the Alps reporting snowfall down to 1,400 metres. Snowfall in the mountains in September has become increasingly rare in recent years.
swissinfo.ch