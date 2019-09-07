A Swiss artist has transformed a football stadium into a forest. (Keystone)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.







Monday

60,000

The number of people forcibly interned in nearly 650 Swiss institutions over the past century, according to an independent expert commission. The commission calls for financial and emotional assistance for victims as well as public education as steps toward rehabilitation.

Tuesday

100

The Swiss National Bank unveiled the new CHF100 banknote that will enter circulation from September 12. The inspiration behind the design is Switzerland’s humanitarian tradition, represented by water.



Wednesday

1

The World Economic Forum ranked Switzerland’s tourism industry the most environmentally sound out of 140 countries, in its Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report.



Thursday

300

The number of trees installed by a Swiss artist in an Austrian football stadium. Klaus Littmann has transformed a 30,000-capacity stadium in southern Austria into a forest as part of an exhibit paying tribute to nature.



Friday

1,400

Snow arrived in Switzerland, with places in the Alps reporting snowfall down to 1,400 metres. Snowfall in the mountains in September has become increasingly rare in recent years.







swissinfo.ch

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram