Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.
Monday
14
Swiss police seized 14 kilograms of heroin worth over CHF2 million during a cross-border investigation carried out with the German authorities.
Tuesday
41
For the first time, Switzerland’s Federal Tax Administration (FTA) sent details on advance tax rulings to its partners in the spontaneous exchange of information deal. The FTA said it had transmitted a first batch of reports to 41 countries.
The 104-year-old Australian scientist David Goodall ended his life at a Swiss clinic. He had drawn international attention to his right-to-die campaign.
Friday
3,220,000,000
The purchase price in francs paid by French industrial company Saint-Gobain for all outstanding shares of Schenker-Winkler Holding from the Burkard family, heirs to the founder of Swiss chemicals manufacturer Sika. The deal ends an almost four-year legal dispute.
