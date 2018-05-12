This content was published on May 12, 2018 2:00 PM May 12, 2018 - 14:00

Poppy fields in southern Afghanistan

(Keystone)





Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.

External Content Formatting classes

Monday

14

Swiss police seized 14 kilograms of heroin worth over CHF2 million during a cross-border investigation carried out with the German authorities.





Tuesday

41

For the first time, Switzerland’s Federal Tax Administration (FTA) sent details on advance tax rulings to its partners in the spontaneous exchange of information deal. The FTA said it had transmitted a first batch of reports to 41 countries.





Wednesday

20

The number of gigabytes stolen during a cyberattack on the Ruag technology company in 2016. The defence ministry was criticised for its response to the theft.

Thursday

104

The 104-year-old Australian scientist David Goodall ended his life at a Swiss clinic. He had drawn international attention to his right-to-die campaign.





Friday

3,220,000,000

The purchase price in francs paid by French industrial company Saint-Gobain for all outstanding shares of Schenker-Winkler Holding from the Burkard family, heirs to the founder of Swiss chemicals manufacturer Sika. The deal ends an almost four-year legal dispute.

swissinfo.ch

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!