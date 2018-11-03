This content was published on November 3, 2018 5:00 PM Nov 3, 2018 - 17:00

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.







Monday

1 billion

Two Swiss-led initiatives have been selected for the first phase of the European Commission’s €1 billion (CHF1.1 billion) Future Emerging Technologies Quantum Flagship project.

Tuesday

257,000

The median wage of self-employed doctors in Switzerland is much higher than previously thought.

Wednesday

27.7 billion

The amount Swiss companies invested in research and development (R&D) in 2018, down 10% on the previous year. Globally, R&D expenditure reached an all-time high.

Thursday

100

Beggars can now be fined up to CHF100 in canton Vaud. The sum could rise to CHF2,000 if someone is found organising begging rings or forcing minors to beg.

Friday

17,000

Five members of the Geneva city council have been heavily criticised by a report for claiming exorbitant amounts for expenses, including a mobile phone bill of more than CHF17,000 for one of them.

