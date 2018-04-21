Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.
External Content
Formatting classes
Monday
1,231
The number of seconds it took for the head of the Böögg, a stuffed snowman, to explode in Zurich. The 20 minutes and 31 seconds (a relatively long time) traditionally means a poor summer.
Tuesday
52
The Montreux Jazz Festival will take placed for the 52nd time from June 29 to July 14. The line-up was announced on Tuesday, with headline names including Nick Cave, Jamiroquai, Van Morrison, N.E.R.D, Jack White, Chick Corea and Gilberto Gil.
Wednesday
996
Between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019, a total of 996 work permits can be issued to Bulgarian and Romanian immigrants, the government announced.
Thursday
1.20
As the Swiss franc weakens towards the threshold CHF1.20 exchange rate with the euro, the likelihood remains slim that Switzerland’s central bank will alter monetary policy any time soon. On Thursday morning, one euro cost CHF1.198.
Friday
2,900
That's how many more requests there were for Swiss citizenship between May 2017 and March 2018 in the city of Zurich compared with the same period the previous years. That's a rise of 65% The reason? A letter sent to all eligible foreigners urging them to become citizens before the criteria became stricter.
swissinfo.ch
Neuer Inhalt
Horizontal Line
swissinfo EN
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.