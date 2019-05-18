This content was published on May 18, 2019 5:00 PM

(Keystone)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.







Monday

380,000

Trade unions in Switzerland have called for restrictions on temporary work and measures to improve labour conditions for the country’s estimated 380,000 employees hired for a limited period.

Tuesday

110,000

Unusually warm and dry weather last year helped sell 110,000 e-bikes – the first time sales have exceeded 100,000 units.

Wednesday

60

The government announced plans to help older people who are out of a job. For example, those over 60 at the end of their unemployment insurance rights will gain limited access to training programmes.

Thursday

6 billion

The government wants to spend no more than CHF6 billion on new fighter jets. Voters will have the final say.

Friday

32.3

The percentage of births in Switzerland that are delivered by Caesarean section, according to latest figures.



