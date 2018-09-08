This content was published on September 8, 2018 5:00 PM Sep 8, 2018 - 17:00



Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.

Monday

54

The percentage of leading Swiss newspaper articles on Muslims since 2015 that have been about terrorism and radicalisation. The figure comes from a University of Zurich study, which also found that just 2% of articles about Muslims dealt with “positive” topics like successful integration and everyday life.

Tuesday

1,700,000

The number of emergency hospital admissions in Switzerland in 2016, according to a survey by the Swiss Health Observatory (OBSAN). That means that 14% of the population visited the emergency room at least once during the year – but rates of admission varied widely between cantons.

Wednesday

300

The number of victims in Switzerland who have come forward to report sexual abuse within the Catholic Church since 2010. On Wednesday, the Swiss Bishop’s Conference announced a new decision to report all suspected cases of sexual abuse, regardless of whether the victim presses charges.



Thursday



16

The average age of a young Swiss at the time of his or her first sexual encounter, according to a survey of 24-26-year-olds conducted by the university hospitals of Lausanne and Zurich. The survey also found that the internet plays a major role in the sex lives of young adults in Switzerland, with just under half of women and more than half of men reporting use of an online dating platform.

Friday

20 billion

The estimated annual direct and indirect costs, in Swiss Francs, of Swiss agricultural policy, according to a report released Friday by the think tank Avenir Suisse. The report recommends reforms to save money and make Swiss farming more competitive. The Swiss Farmers’ Union slammed the report, calling it “pure accounting acrobatics without basis”.

