This content was published on August 18, 2018 1:45 PM Aug 18, 2018 - 13:45

(Keystone)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.

Monday

12,000

“Elite cows” can produce around 12,000 litres of milk a year, nearly 70% more than an average animal, according to the Swiss breeders' association.



Tuesday

2.04

Swiss alpinist Dani Arnold climbed the north face of the Grandes Jorasses mountain of the Mont Blanc massif in 2 hours and 4 minutes.

Wednesday

2.3

The Swiss government now forecasts a surplus of CHF2.3 billion ($2.4 billion) for the 2018 financial year thanks to economic growth. Parliament last December approved a budget with just a CHF300 million surplus.

Thursday

19

The Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH Zurich) is still the best university in continental Europe. It was ranked 19th place worldwide, according to the Shanghai Ranking consultancy.

Friday

78

A radical proposal to reform the Swiss agriculture policy currently has the support of 78% of citizens. However, experts say the 'Sovereign food' initiative is very likely to lose ground ahead of a nationwide vote on September 23.

swissinfo.ch

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!