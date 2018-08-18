Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.
Monday
12,000
“Elite cows” can produce around 12,000 litres of milk a year, nearly 70% more than an average animal, according to the Swiss breeders' association.
Tuesday
2.04
Swiss alpinist Dani Arnold climbed the north face of the Grandes Jorasses mountain of the Mont Blanc massif in 2 hours and 4 minutes.
Wednesday
2.3
The Swiss government now forecasts a surplus of CHF2.3 billion ($2.4 billion) for the 2018 financial year thanks to economic growth. Parliament last December approved a budget with just a CHF300 million surplus.
Thursday
19
The Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH Zurich) is still the best university in continental Europe. It was ranked 19th place worldwide, according to the Shanghai Ranking consultancy.
Friday
78
A radical proposal to reform the Swiss agriculture policy currently has the support of 78% of citizens. However, experts say the 'Sovereign food' initiative is very likely to lose ground ahead of a nationwide vote on September 23.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.