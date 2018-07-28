This content was published on July 28, 2018 5:00 PM Jul 28, 2018 - 17:00

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.



Monday

10

Men make up 10% of people seeking help who feel sexually harassed at work, according to the Zurich Office for Gender Equality.

Tuesday

2.5

The weight, in kilograms, of fireworks that you can import into Switzerland. If they’re legal. Fireworks are big business on August 1, Swiss National Day.

Wednesday

66

It was announced that Sergio Marchionne, former CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, had died aged 66 in University Hospital Zurich. Two days later, the hospital said it had been treating the Canadian-Italian for a “serious illness” for more than a year. Fiat Chrysler said it hadn’t been aware of that.

Thursday

205,200,000

Switzerland exported weapons and munitions worth CHF205.2 million in the first six months of the year. Just over half went to Germany, the United States and Denmark.

Friday

41.5

The national weather service issued a heat warning for the Italian-speaking region of Ticino, as Switzerland continued to feel the effects of one of the warmest Julys on record. However, temperatures were not expected to break the highest-ever recorded temperature: 41.5 degrees Celsius on August 11, 2003 in Grono, eastern Switzerland.

