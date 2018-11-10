This content was published on November 10, 2018 5:00 PM Nov 10, 2018 - 17:00

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in last week’s stories.







336

The number of Alpine sites in Switzerland under surveillance for climate change-related risks like landslides, rock slides and mudslides.





1.1 million

The number of Swiss residents exposed to excessive noise pollution that can lead to health problems such as high blood pressure, coronary issues and depression.





136

The number of deaths on Swiss mountains in the first nine months of the year. This was nearly double the fatalities during the same period last year.





100 million

The estimated cost in Swiss francs of a new glass and steel building at over 3,000m altitude on Mount Titlis designed by Swiss architect firm Herzog & De Meuron.





7

The percentage of Swiss youth who support leftwing extremism, according to a survey. This was higher than those with sympathies for rightwing or Islamist extremist ideologies.





17,000

The amount in Swiss francs claimed by Geneva’s environment councillor Guillaume Barazzone in mobile phone expenses last year. The expenses scandal involving several politicians created a furore and launched an enquiry over the abuse of privileges by administrators.

