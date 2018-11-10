Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in last week’s stories.
336
The number of Alpine sites in Switzerland under surveillance for climate change-related risks like landslides, rock slides and mudslides.
The number of deaths on Swiss mountains in the first nine months of the year. This was nearly double the fatalities during the same period last year.
100 million
The estimated cost in Swiss francs of a new glass and steel building at over 3,000m altitude on Mount Titlis designed by Swiss architect firm Herzog & De Meuron.
7
The percentage of Swiss youth who support leftwing extremism, according to a survey. This was higher than those with sympathies for rightwing or Islamist extremist ideologies.
17,000
The amount in Swiss francs claimed by Geneva’s environment councillor Guillaume Barazzone in mobile phone expenses last year. The expenses scandal involving several politicians created a furore and launched an enquiry over the abuse of privileges by administrators.
