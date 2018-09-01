This content was published on September 1, 2018 5:00 PM Sep 1, 2018 - 17:00

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.

Monday

95

The percentage of Swiss university students who find work within one year of graduating, according to figures released by the Federal Statistics Office on Monday. However, graduate employment varies markedly with age, geography, and education type, the Office said.

Tuesday

26

The number of individual and group therapy sessions involving animals offered each week by a home for seniors in canton Aargau. Read our story about the home and how animals – from donkeys to rabbits – are helping residents boost fitness, jog memory and facilitate conversation.

Wednesday

15,100

The number of binational marriages in Switzerland in 2016. This has tripled over the past 30 years. But what happens when a binational union ends in divorce? Find out in our feature story from Wednesday.



Thursday



11,000

The number of pre-booked passengers affected by the bankruptcy of SkyWork airline, which was announced on Thursday. SkyWork ran 60% of total flights serving the Swiss capital of Bern.

Friday

1,346.6

The number of tonnes of water that the Swiss army has brought to Swiss alpine pastures by helicopter since July 20, to help farmers and their livestock survive this summer’s heatwave. The defence ministry announced the end of the operation on Friday, with the arrival of rainfall and cooler weather.

