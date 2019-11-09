Geneva's Stick'AIR is modelled after France's Crit'Air system, and features the same criteria and colours. (Canton Geneva)

Monday

8

The number of men, aged 30-50, arrested in a forest in the French Ain region, west of Geneva, who were in possession of weapons and explosives and are suspected of planning an attack on a van carrying precious metals in Switzerland.



Tuesday

19

Switzerland’s position in an annual ranking of English-language skills. It slipped from 15th place in 2018. The Dutch once again came first in the survey by EF Education First.

Wednesday

62

The number of double-decker express trains that Bombardier promises to deliver to Swiss Federal Railways by summer 2021. Deliveries should have been made as early as 2013 but have been fraught with technical problems.

Thursday

5

The price of a “Stick'AIR” environmental sticker (in Swiss francs) that cars – Swiss and foreign - will have to display in Geneva next year. The sticker system will be introduced from January 15, 2020 as part of a ban on the most polluting vehicles driving through the city centre when air pollution reaches certain levels.

Friday

3

The number of engine parts of a Swiss-Airbus A220 found by volunteers and experts combing a wooded area near Perrigny-sur-Armançon, roughly halfway between Paris and Geneva. On July 25, the plane experienced engine failure while flying between Geneva and London Heathrow. Pilots shut down the engine and diverted the plane to Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Paris.



