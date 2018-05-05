Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.
External Content
Formatting classes
Monday
18,000
The maximum amount in Swiss francs the national authorities are willing to spend annually per refugee to boost their integration into the workforce and society. Justice Minister Simonetta Sommaruga announced on Monday the decision to triple government spending—allocating an additional CHF 162 million per year—on refugees and asylum seekers with temporary status.
Tuesday
813
The number of sexual crimes committed in Swiss asylum centers last year. The Federal Statistical Office reported on Tuesday that the number of sexual offense rose by 60% compared to 2016.
Wednesday
13,000
The total number of tracing requests that the Swiss-run International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)external link has received since the start of the Syrian conflict. The ICRC said Wednesday inquiries came from all over the world and that its staff had very limited success reuniting Syrian family members.
Thursday
26
The number of people who died in 19 separate avalanche incidents last winter. In a report published Thursday, The Davos-based Swiss Institute for Snow and Avalanche Researchexternal link also noted there have been some 250 destructive avalanches due to extraordinary snowfall in the winter of 2017-2018.
swissinfo.ch
Neuer Inhalt
Horizontal Line
swissinfo EN
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.