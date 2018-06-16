Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.
Monday
108
The number of years Basel carnival has been run by a man. The committee for the annual event has now got its first woman chair, Pia Inderbitzin.
Tuesday
300,000
Apparently there are between 100,000 and 300,000 stray cats prowling around Switzerland! Animal welfare groups are calling for owners to castrate their cats so they don’t mate with stray ones and have kittens.
Wednesday
00.00
Swiss passports and ID cards will no longer discriminate against people who do not know their date of birth. Until now, the birthdate section on such documents recorded 00.00, which created problems for holders at border controls and shopping online.
Thursday
52
The percentage of Swiss people who trust the news, up six points on last year.
Friday
2,300,000,000,000
Switzerland remains the world’s biggest centre for managing offshore wealth, at $2.3 trillion – almost a third of all global overseas wealth.
