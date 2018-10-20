Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.
That's the increase, in percentage, that apartment prices rose over the past decade in Zurich. A square metre in Switzerland's financial capital now runs you CHF13,000 ($13,117).
Wednesday
4
Switzerland came fourth in the World Economic Forum's Global Competitivenes Index. While that's pretty good considering 140 countries were ranked, Switzerland did poorly in some key areas, such as conflict of interest regulation.
Thursday
1
The drop from first to fourth has not yet been reflected in Switzerland's riches. A day later, Credit Suisse issued its Global Wealth Report, putting the country at the top. The estimated average fortune of a Swiss adult is nearly CHF530,000.
Friday
58
Should cattle owners be banned from dehorning their herds? Yes, say 58% of people polled in a survey published about five weeks ahead of a nationwide vote on the issue.
