January 22, 2020 12:08 PM

The US President, Donald Trump, was all smiles on his last day at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, expressing in a brief encounter no concern over the impeachment proceedings in Washington.

“We’ve loved it. We think it’s a great country, a beautiful country. We have had a tremendous success,” Trump said of Switzerland on Wednesday, as he walked through the Congress Centre in Davos, accompanied by his daughter Ivanka and Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum.



When asked what his message was to the US Senate, Trump commented, “They know what they are doing.” His impeachment trial began in Washington on Tuesday.



This is the US president's second trip to the annual gathering of political and business leaders. Unlike on his first visit in 2017, when many saw an outcast populist threatening world trade, he has received a much warmer welcome.

On Tuesday evening, President Trump met CEOs for dinner where Gianni Infantino, President of Zurich-based FIFA, introduced the President, calling him a “sportsman”.

On Wednesday, he had breakfast meetings with CEOs and other business leaders. He has scheduled a series of bilateral meetings in the afternoon. The White House said earlier that he would meet Barham Salih, the Iraqi president.

Trump's helicopter is expected to take off from Davos around midday and his final departure from Switzerland on Airforce One is planned for around 1pm.





