Welby to end official duties as Archbishop of Canterbury by Jan. 6

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the spiritual leader of Anglicans worldwide and the head of the Church of England, will complete his official duties by January 6, after saying last week that he would quit over an abuse scandal.

Welby resigned after a report found that he had taken insufficient action to bring to justice one of the church’s most prolific serial abusers – a British lawyer who subjected more than 100 boys and young men to “brutal and horrific” physical and sexual abuse over a 40-year period.

Lambeth Palace said in a statement on Wednesday that Welby intended to complete his official duties by the upcoming Feast of Epiphany, on Jan. 6.

“Archbishop Justin intends very little public-facing activity between now and Epiphany, but plans to honour a small number of remaining commitments,” it said.

“At Epiphany, the archbishop of Canterbury’s official functions will be delegated to the archbishop of York.”

The palace said the date on which Welby formally ceases to hold office will be agreed with the Privy Council – formal advisors to the monarch.

