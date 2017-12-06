The editorial staff of swissinfo.ch is making the most of the chances of digitalisation. Whether new community tools or multimedia story telling; as a purely online media we work with a wide range of new possibilities - and we do it in 10 languages!
Data driven journalism, Facebook Live, podcasts, new video formats, info graphics – we use many ways to tell our stories; stories on strong topics shaped by the journalistic expertise of our specialists and languages departments.
Come and take a look behind the scenes of swissinfo.ch!