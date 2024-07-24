Welsh Labour Party appoint Morgan as new leader after Gething resignation

2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) – The Welsh Labour Party confirmed Eluned Morgan as its new leader on Wednesday, replacing Vaughan Gething who was forced to announce his resignation last week after several ministers quit in protest at his leadership.

Morgan, 57, will eventually become first minister of Wales – leader of the semi-autonomous Welsh government – subject to confirmation in the nation’s parliament at a date yet to be set out. At that point she will become Wales’ first female leader.

Morgan was most recently health minister in Wales and ran unsuccessfully to become party leader in 2018. She previously served in the European Parliament and also has a seat in Britain’s House of Lords, the upper house of parliament.

In a statement she said she was honoured by the appointment.

“At this pivotal time for our country, strength, stability, and unity will be my guiding principles. I want to ensure that everyone in Wales has the opportunity and ability to fulfil their potential,” she said.

The internal party contest to replace Gething had been due to run over the summer, but Morgan was the only candidate nominated by Wednesday’s deadline.

Zambian-born Gething, 50, became the first Black head of government in Europe in March but faced a turbulent time in office. He tried to ride out losing a symbolic vote of confidence in June, but the pressure on him came to head with a wave of ministerial resignations last week.

He had been criticised over the source of a political donation, the transparency of his disclosures to the COVID-19 inquiry from his own time as health minister, and his decision to dismiss a minister after accusing her of leaking to media.