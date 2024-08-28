WFP suspends Gaza movment after vehicle hit by bullets near Israeli checkpoint

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) temporarily suspended movements across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday after it said one of its clearly marked vehicles was struck by at least 10 bullets while approaching an Israeli military checkpoint.

WFP said in a statement that the convoy of two armored vehicles had received “multiple clearances by Israeli authorities to approach” the checkpoint at the Wadi Gaza bridge on Tuesday evening. No one in the vehicle struck was hurt.